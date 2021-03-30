Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places short-term bonds on auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance in the amount of 10 million manat ($5.9 million) on March 30, 2021, Trend reports on March 30 citing the BSE.

The term of maturity is 364 days.

During the auction, 19 investors filed 28 bids in the price range from 90.95 manat ($53.5) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 10 percent to 94.9 manat ($55.8) with a YTM of 5.4 percent.

In accordance with the decision of the finance ministry, the cut-off price of bonds reached 94.81 manat ($55.7) with the YTM of 5.5 percent, and the weighted average price – 94.82 manat or $55.8 (5.49 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 99.09 million manat ($58.3 million), and the volume of placement is 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date is March 29, 2022.

Participants in the auction must fulfill their obligations to purchase bonds till March 31, 2021.

