Iranian currency rates for March 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,171 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 31 Iranian rial on March 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,642 57,866 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,494 44,720 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,804 4,837 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,906 4,915 1 Danish krone DKK 6,611 6,648 1 Indian rupee INR 572 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,980 138,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,424 27,227 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,881 38,194 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,269 33,375 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,312 29,529 1 South African rand ZAR 2,810 2,820 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,036 5,075 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,927 32,163 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,156 31,160 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,557 49,590 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,109 2,111 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,583 35,883 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,262 9,297 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,396 6,393 100 Thai baths THB 133,835 134,512 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,101 10,130 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,081 37,059 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,171 49,434 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,873 9,895 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,318 12,427 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,884 2,902 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,964 16,032 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,506 86,680 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,686 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,749 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,022 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,081 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.