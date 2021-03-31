Azerbaijan sees decrease in prices for gold, silver

Finance 31 March 2021 10:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees decrease in prices for gold, silver

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 31, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 46.5035 manat or $27.35 (1.6 percent), amounting to 2,855.116 manat or $1,679, and an ounce of silver - by 1.2227 manat or 71 cents (2.93 percent), to 40.5768 manat or $23.86. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.12 manat or $13.6 (1.16 percent) and amounted to 1,974.5075 manat or $1,161, and per ounce of palladium - increased by 104.703 manat or $61.59 (2.42 percent) to 4,427.0295 manat or $2,604.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 152.745 manat or $89.85 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 5.861 manat or $3.44 (12.6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 105.0685 manat or $61.8 (5.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 306.8585 manat or $180.5 (7.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 110.3045 manat or $64.88 (4 percent), silver - by 16.5783 manat or $9.75 (69.1 percent), platinum - by 732.8785 manat or $43.11 (59 percent), and palladium rose in price by 436.8065 manat or $256.9 (10.9 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

March 31, 2021

2,855.116

40.5768

1,974.5075

4,427.0295

March 30, 2021

2,901.6195

41.7995

1,997.6275

4,322.3265

Feb. 28, 2021

3,007.861

46.4378

2,079.576

4,120.171

March 31, 2020

2,744.8115

23.9985

1,241.629

3,990.223

Change in a day:

in man.

-46.5035

-1.2227

-23.12

104.703

in %

-1.6

-2.93

-1.16

2.42

Change in a month

in man.

-152.745

-5.861

-105.0685

306.8585

in %

-5.1

-12.6

-5.1

7.4

Change in a year

in man.

110.3045

16.5783

732.8785

436.8065

in %

4

69.1

59

10.9

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

