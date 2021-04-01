Details of exports from Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced

Finance 1 April 2021 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Details of exports from Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced
OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase
OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Saudi Arabia's bourse invites banks to pitch for roles in its upcoming IPO
Saudi Arabia's bourse invites banks to pitch for roles in its upcoming IPO
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase Arab World 12:39
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives deputy PM of Russia Alexey Overchuk Politics 12:38
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Netherlands year-on-year Business 12:36
France ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector Business 12:35
Euro zone inflation bounce masks weak trend Europe 12:33
Iran intends to sign strategic documents with neighboring countries Business 12:18
Uzbekistan, China agree on boosting dev’t of trade, economic, investment co-op for 2021-2025 Uzbekistan 12:17
Largest private sector’s copper cathode plant launched in Iran Business 12:14
EU's share in Azerbaijan's 2M2021 imports revealed Business 12:13
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover for 2M2021 grows Turkey 12:10
WB says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to improve in coming years Finance 12:08
Kazakhstan increases imports from Switzerland Business 11:43
Azerbaijan talks people to be able to take advantage of MHI, free of charge Society 11:42
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy electric engines Tenders 11:42
Iran may increase its exports to China several times Business 11:40
Lending to economy down in Kazakhstan - National Bank Finance 11:38
Details of sowing campaign in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region revealed Business 11:35
Turkey unveils 2M2021 cargo shipment figures via Botas port Turkey 11:33
Azerbaijani MFA's chief leaves for Moscow to participate in CIS Ministerial Council Politics 11:31
2M2021 cargo movement data through Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 11:29
Turkey reveals 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via local Aliaga port Turkey 11:27
Georgia's 2M2021 import of Turkish chemicals down in value Turkey 11:27
Details of exports from Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced Finance 11:26
Satti rig’s upgrade for BP project in Caspian is on track Oil&Gas 11:24
Mastercard to invest $100 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money unit US 11:17
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy Oil&Gas 11:16
India & Bangladesh will power the recovery of South Asia’s economy, World Bank says Other News 11:09
Connectivity among BBIN continues to enhance Other News 11:05
Turkmenistan and Russia continue to discuss ways to develop co-op Business 10:56
Azerbaijan to appeal to FIFA on Armenia's provocation at game with Romania Society 10:52
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:52
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 10:51
Azerbaijan Railways expects to increase economic efficiency of current investment projects Transport 10:50
EDB forecasts active recovery growth of Kazakhstan's economy Business 10:48
Azerbaijani MP talks Germany's reaction to Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War Politics 10:45
Moody's improves forecast of Azerbaijan's banking system Finance 10:45
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 10:43
Value of cars imported by Uzbekistan from Turkey increases Turkey 10:41
Iran’s Bistoon Power Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 10:39
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal in Q1 2021 revealed Oil&Gas 10:34
Mutual visa exemption between Azerbaijan, Turkey enters into force Politics 10:17
I am sure that we will all attend summit in Turkey in person - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:17
There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:16
Armenia still does not give us maps of minefields - President Aliyev Politics 10:15
Decision to separate Zangazur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia led to geographical divide of Turkic world - president Politics 10:13
Fluxys Belgium boosts investments in property, plant and equipment Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijan's Zangazur will now play role of uniting Turkic world - President Aliyev Politics 10:11
Azerbaijan could've easily entered territory of Armenia, says President Aliyev Politics 10:10
President Aliyev expresses deep gratitude to Turkey, its President Erdogan for support Politics 10:07
Fluxys Belgium sees increase in generated consolidated turnover Oil&Gas 10:02
World Bank forecasts partial recovery of Uzbekistan’s economy from consequences of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 1 Finance 10:00
International organizations always supported Azerbaijan's position - president Politics 09:59
Karabakh issue could have been resolved peacefully long ago if pressure had been put on Armenia - Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:58
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal undergoing NDT inspection process of facilities Oil&Gas 09:57
Most serious answer to Armenia was given on battlefield - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:56
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - President Aliyev Politics 09:54
Building of so-called parliament of so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” to be demolished - President Aliyev Politics 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 1 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijan's public debt ratio to GDP to gradually decrease by 2023 - WB Finance 09:40
At end of 2021 Azerbaijan to hand over its chairmanship of Turkic Council to Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 09:30
Biden unveils 2-tln-USD infrastructure investment proposal US 08:38
1,873 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:06
World demand for Azerbaijani aluminum products growing Business 07:30
Brazil reports record daily COVID-19 death toll Other News 07:01
Turkey reports 39,302 new COVID-19 cases, 3,317,182 in total Turkey 06:25
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows "100 pct efficacy" in teenagers Other News 05:39
Azerbaijan expanding int’l co-op in gaming industry ICT 05:10
Brazil grants Janssen COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval Other News 04:29
WHO calls on public to minimize COVID-19 risk around Easter celebrations Other News 03:41
Israel reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, 833,040 in total Israel 03:05
Apple announces new renewable energy solutions with over 110 suppliers Other News 02:28
UK records another 4,052 coronavirus cases, 43 deaths Europe 01:59
Suez Canal chairman says losses from Ever Given blockage could reach $1 billion Other News 01:15
Israeli company announces successful trials of plasma-based COVID-19 drug Israel 00:29
Uzbekistan intends to invest $ 2 mln in creation of garment factory in Bishkek FEZ Kyrgyzstan 31 March 23:59
EU remains committed to enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan - European Commission Business 31 March 23:58
Difference between consumer and corporate tariffs growing in Georgia Business 31 March 23:42
Azerbaijan discloses amount of export operations conducted through "single window" system Business 31 March 23:34
Turkey’s weekly COVID-19 cases rise nationwide despite measures Turkey 31 March 23:18
Iraq hopes to import more gas from Iran: official Business 31 March 23:08
Creator of Bayraktar TB arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 31 March 22:59
France orders schools closed, widens COVID-19 restrictions Europe 31 March 22:47
President of UN's 75th session to visit Azerbaijan Politics 31 March 22:17
Experts to study Georgian Namakhvani HPP project Oil&Gas 31 March 22:13
Georgia's GNERC approves rules for monitoring energy market Oil&Gas 31 March 22:11
Macron to make COVID-19 address as third wave swamps French hospitals Europe 31 March 21:52
Export of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus revealed Oil&Gas 31 March 21:24
Uzbekistan approves target forecast indicators for mineral fertilizer production in 2021 Uzbekistan 31 March 21:24
Bakubus company opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 31 March 21:23
Azerbaijan holds auction to privatize state property Business 31 March 21:22
Azerbaijan’s export of persimmons up Business 31 March 21:22
Turkish President receives Deputy PM of Azerbaijan Turkey 31 March 21:17
India takes part in second Sherpas meeting of G7, guest countries Other News 31 March 21:13
Nepal President wishes speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind Other News 31 March 21:11
India gifts 1.2 million free doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh Other News 31 March 21:10
WB ready to support Azerbaijan in implementation of economic reforms Finance 31 March 21:09
WB releases summary of Georgia's economy in 2020 Business 31 March 21:09
Azerbaijani troops hold several events related to Day of Azerbaijani genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 31 March 20:11
Azerbaijan's MoD talks surrounding Armenian positions on border with Lachin Politics 31 March 20:10
All news