Iranian currency rates for April 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to April 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,435 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 5 Iranian rial on April 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,116 58,096 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,567 44,559 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,815 4,819 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,925 4,923 1 Danish krone DKK 6,647 6,641 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,046 139,039 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,376 27,370 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,993 37,942 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,409 33,392 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,528 29,540 1 South African rand ZAR 2,868 2,866 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,125 5,143 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,010 31,965 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,213 31,213 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,584 49,575 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,110 2,112 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,633 35,608 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,270 9,259 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,396 6,396 100 Thai baths THB 134,062 134,490 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,139 10,144 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,240 37,176 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,435 49,403 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,832 9,833 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,282 12,207 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,894 2,889 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,916 15,940 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,543 86,501 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,696 3,711 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,936 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,314 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,643 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,315 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.