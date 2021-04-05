PASHA Bank significantly expands lending to Azerbaijani SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank expanded the process of providing loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in 2018-2020, Taleh Kazimov, CEO and Board Chairman of the Bank said.

Kazimov made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the bank's activities in 2020 and the strategic period of the past 3 years, Trend reports on Apr.5.

According to him, PASHA Bank decided to enter the SME lending market in 2018. Since 2019, the bank's SME loan portfolio exceeded 150 million manat ($88.2 million), meaning multifold growth.

The board chairman noted that the number of entrepreneurs applying to the bank for loans has grown to 9,000.

PASHA Bank successfully implemented its strategy for 2018-2020, and its market share in terms of assets in the banking sector increased from 13 to 17 percent.

