Iranian currency rates for April 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to April 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,580 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 6 Iranian rial on April 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,352 58,116 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,771 44,567 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,821 4,815 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,939 4,925 1 Danish krone DKK 6,666 6,647 1 Indian rupee INR 574 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,938 139,046 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,450 27,376 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,049 37,993 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,500 33,409 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,598 29,528 1 South African rand ZAR 2,880 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,171 5,125 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,074 32,010 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,310 31,213 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,584 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,107 2,110 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,648 35,633 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,270 9,270 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,405 6,396 100 Thai baths THB 133,892 134,062 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,164 10,139 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,349 37,240 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,580 49,435 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,804 9,832 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,296 12,282 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,893 2,894 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,856 15,916 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,428 86,543 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,696 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,132 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,218 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,038 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,754 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 243,000-246,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.