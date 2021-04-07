Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of medium-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance in the amount of 30 million manat ($17.6 million), 2021, Trend reports on April 7 citing the BSE.

The term of maturity is 1,092 days.

During the auction, 23 investors filed 39 bids in the price range from 86.69 manat ($50.9) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 13 percent to 100.61 manat ($59.1) with a YTM of 7.27 percent.

In accordance with the decision of the finance ministry, the cut-off price of bonds reached 100.06 manat ($58.8) with the YTM of 7.48 percent, and the weighted average price – 100.27 manat or $58.9 (7.4 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 170.5 million manat ($100.2 million), and the volume of placement is 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date is April 2, 2024.

