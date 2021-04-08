Iranian currency rates for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to April 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,861 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 8 Iranian rial on April 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,780 58,079 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,196 44,104 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,870 4,875 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,958 4,946 1 Danish krone DKK 6,704 6,704 1 Indian rupee INR 565 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,110 138,034 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,466 27,435 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,271 38,263 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,305 33,383 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,476 29,627 1 South African rand ZAR 2,885 2,896 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,144 5,151 1 Russian ruble RUB 546 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,007 32,162 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,329 31,384 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,574 49,578 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,093 2,101 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,129 35,559 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,260 9,265 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,415 6,421 100 Thai baths THB 133,519 134,053 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,148 10,177 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,600 37,626 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 49,861 49,852 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,717 9,758 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,292 12,309 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,884 2,899 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,735 15,773 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,428 86,514 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,691 3,696 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,739 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,491 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,340 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 286,000-289,000 rials.