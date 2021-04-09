Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.73 percent) and amounted to 2,978.4085 manat or $1,752.005 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 9.537 manat or $5.61 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,475.4285 manat ($2,632.605).
The price of silver increased by 0.4637 manat or 27 cents (1.09 percent) and amounted to 43.1282 manat ($25.36).
The price of platinum decreased by 12.7925 manat or $7.525 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 2,083.8685 manat ($1,225.805).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 106.947 manat or $62.91 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 122.298 manat or $71.94 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.0272 manat or $0.016 (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 519.4945 manat or $305.585 (13.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 175.6015 manat or $103.295 (6.3 percent), silver grew by 17.5194 manat or $10.30 (68.4 percent), palladium rose by 750.1675 manat or $441.275 (20.1 percent) and platinum increased by 835.822 manat or $491.66 (67 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
April 9, 2021
|
2,978.4085
|
43.1282
|
2,083.8685
|
4,475.4285
|
April 8, 2021
|
2,956.9545
|
42.6645
|
2,096.661
|
4,465.8915
|
March 9, 2021
|
2,871.4615
|
43.101
|
1,961.5705
|
3,955.934
|
April 9, 2020
|
2,802.807
|
25.6088
|
1,248.0465
|
3,725.261
|
Change in a day:
|
in manat
|
21.454
|
0.4637
|
-12.7925
|
9.537
|
in %
|
0.73
|
1.09
|
-0.61
|
0.21
|
Change in a month
|
In manat
|
106.947
|
0.0272
|
122.298
|
519.4945
|
in %
|
3.7
|
0.1
|
6.2
|
13.1
|
Change in a year
|
in manat
|
175.6015
|
17.5194
|
835.822
|
750.1675
|
in %
|
6.3
|
68.4
|
67
|
20.1
------
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni