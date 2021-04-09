Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.73 percent) and amounted to 2,978.4085 manat or $1,752.005 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 9.537 manat or $5.61 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,475.4285 manat ($2,632.605).

The price of silver increased by 0.4637 manat or 27 cents (1.09 percent) and amounted to 43.1282 manat ($25.36).

The price of platinum decreased by 12.7925 manat or $7.525 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 2,083.8685 manat ($1,225.805).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 106.947 manat or $62.91 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 122.298 manat or $71.94 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.0272 manat or $0.016 (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 519.4945 manat or $305.585 (13.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 175.6015 manat or $103.295 (6.3 percent), silver grew by 17.5194 manat or $10.30 (68.4 percent), palladium rose by 750.1675 manat or $441.275 (20.1 percent) and platinum increased by 835.822 manat or $491.66 (67 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) April 9, 2021 2,978.4085 43.1282 2,083.8685 4,475.4285 April 8, 2021 2,956.9545 42.6645 2,096.661 4,465.8915 March 9, 2021 2,871.4615 43.101 1,961.5705 3,955.934 April 9, 2020 2,802.807 25.6088 1,248.0465 3,725.261 Change in a day: in manat 21.454 0.4637 -12.7925 9.537 in % 0.73 1.09 -0.61 0.21 Change in a month In manat 106.947 0.0272 122.298 519.4945 in % 3.7 0.1 6.2 13.1 Change in a year in manat 175.6015 17.5194 835.822 750.1675 in % 6.3 68.4 67 20.1

------

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni