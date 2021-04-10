World Bank says Azerbaijan's consumer market to grow till 2023

Finance 10 April 2021 05:10 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank says Azerbaijan's consumer market to grow till 2023
World Bank says Azerbaijan's consumer market to grow till 2023 Finance 05:10
Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots World 02:40
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 718,000 in past day, says WHO World 01:43
Poland's COVID-19 cases top 2.5 mln Europe 01:02
Georgian-Lithuanian co-op facilitates freight transport between China, Europe - Ministry Transport 00:07
US accelerator to provide Azerbaijani startup project with big investments ICT 00:06
Eurowings to start flights from Dusseldorf to Georgia Transport 9 April 23:59
NASA's Mars helicopter to attempt first flight World 9 April 23:54
Health Minister hails vaccination in driving down COVID-19 severity in Turkey Turkey 9 April 23:22
Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone towards border city Arab World 9 April 22:45
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to PM of UK Politics 9 April 22:14
UN interested in intensifying ties with Azerbaijan - President of General Assembly Politics 9 April 21:33
Azerbaijani FM, Sec-Gen of Turkic Council discuss issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 9 April 21:33
"Georgia Capital" investment company to sell part of its business Business 9 April 21:32
Iran's only option on negotiation table - US lifting sanction - Iran’s ambassador to IAEA Business 9 April 21:31
Turkmen Helath Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical supplies Tenders 9 April 21:28
South Korean PM to visit Iran for Seoul-Tehran Cooperation Iran 9 April 21:22
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 9 April 21:01
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Queen Elizabeth II Politics 9 April 20:33
Azerbaijan clearing territory for new settlement of mines in Zangilan district Society 9 April 20:33
Azerbaijan aims developing use of wind energy Oil&Gas 9 April 20:21
Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus World 9 April 20:09
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors Transport 9 April 19:43
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan digitizes information on oil and gas wells in corporate database Oil&Gas 9 April 19:29
Azerbaijani, Turkish armies Joint Operational-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 April 19:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy network equipment Tenders 9 April 19:28
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry Society 9 April 19:05
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Visualization Center (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 9 April 19:05
Embassy of India organizes Interactive Webinar to promote Indian spices (PHOTO) Society 9 April 18:53
Bank Melli Iran’s branch in Azerbaijan completes Q1 2021 with profit Finance 9 April 18:37
Uzbekistan receives status of GSP+ system's beneficiary Uzbekistan 9 April 18:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya SC opens tender for ammonium nitrate purchase Tenders 9 April 18:10
Turkish business’s interest in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district growing (PHOTO) Economy 9 April 18:10
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish ambassador Politics 9 April 18:09
Mine Terror: Armenia's terrifying deceit – Trend’s video project Politics 9 April 18:01
Georgia and Israel agree on legal employment Business 9 April 17:56
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet ICT 9 April 17:45
Latvia looks to promote further cooperation with Azerbaijan in education Society 9 April 17:45
U.S. producer prices surge in March US 9 April 17:41
Development Bank of Kazakhstan looking to expand co-op with Turkish businessmen Business 9 April 17:39
Main reasons for drop in Kazakhstan's foreign reserves unveiled Finance 9 April 17:35
Azerbaijan restores production of silk carpets Business 9 April 17:30
US, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to discuss further co-op on cargo transportation Transport 9 April 17:30
Azerbaijan National Depository Center discloses volume of coupon payments to investors in March Finance 9 April 17:30
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens Society 9 April 17:26
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan spikes by late February 2021 Finance 9 April 17:26
Israel Canada to build 450 prestige homes in Hod Hasharon Israel 9 April 17:22
Spain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction Europe 9 April 17:19
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service introducing innovations in its database processing system Business 9 April 17:11
Canada adds 303,100 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls to 7.5% Other News 9 April 17:05
Iran's banking problem to continues if FATF related bills not approved - CBI Business 9 April 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 2,206 more COVID-19 cases, 1,578 recoveries Society 9 April 16:49
Iran still waiting for its foreign currency revenues to arrive Business 9 April 16:48
EU gas production falls amid rising gas consumption Oil&Gas 9 April 16:32
Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20 Europe 9 April 16:31
South Korea not yet releasing Iran's frozen funds - CBI governor Business 9 April 16:30
Azerbaijan sees rise in 2M2021 clearing transactions for small payments Finance 9 April 16:29
Kazakhstan acquainted with global trends in attracting investments Business 9 April 16:29
Profit of Azerbaijan's Azeraluminium LLC exceeds forecast Business 9 April 16:28
Kazakhstan's Kostanay region to implement various projects within state program Kazakhstan 9 April 16:25
Azerbaijan raises at UN level issue of Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps Politics 9 April 16:25
Charter flight from Russian Tatarstan to Turkmenistan organized Transport 9 April 16:22
Consumers must protect IoT devices - Fortinet ICT 9 April 16:14
Georgia increases import of lubricants Oil&Gas 9 April 16:09
President of VimpelCom company delivers speech at 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum Politics 9 April 16:09
COVID-19 pandemic marks sharp decrease of real estate transactions in Batumi Business 9 April 16:06
Armenian savagery and vandalism obvious in liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 9 April 16:03
UN should be active in post-Karabakh conflict period - President Aliyev Politics 9 April 16:01
Russian Drobmash plant holding talks on supplies to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 9 April 15:53
Unfair distribution of vaccines on world agenda today - Azerbaijani president Politics 9 April 15:52
Construction of Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)) Society 9 April 15:41
Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with heads of Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Kazakh delegations (PHOTO) Politics 9 April 15:40
South Korean technologies to be applied in Kazakhstan's water supply system Kazakhstan 9 April 15:39
Turkmenistan, UK continue to discuss potential projects Business 9 April 15:38
Britain's Prince Philip has died Europe 9 April 15:18
EU’s LNG imports fall 3rd consecutive quarter Oil&Gas 9 April 15:14
EU says TAP’s importance for South-East Europe to increase with IGB’s launch Oil&Gas 9 April 15:10
Uzbekistan to develop hydrogen energy sector Uzbekistan 9 April 14:58
Azerbaijan shares data on lending operations in trade and services sector Finance 9 April 14:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, FinTech discuss expansion of digital payments in Azerbaijan Finance 9 April 14:53
Turkmenistan names volume of electricity produced by Avaza State Power plant Oil&Gas 9 April 14:37
National Bank of Georgia sees increase in international reserves Finance 9 April 14:23
Nar’s ‘TƏHSİL+’ makes online education more convenient! Society 9 April 14:23
EBRD eyes support to Kazakh CenterCredit Bank under Green Economy Financing Facility Finance 9 April 14:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on lending Finance 9 April 14:12
Fitch Ratings assigns upcoming issue of Uzbekistan’s senior unsecured Eurobonds Finance 9 April 14:09
Major Uzbek car manufacturer, Kyrgyz industrial ministry ink co-op memorandum Uzbekistan 9 April 14:05
Facebook suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews after UK intervention Europe 9 April 13:56
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to buy filters Tenders 9 April 13:51
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 9 April 13:44
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves down Finance 9 April 13:34
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair of towing vessel Transport 9 April 13:33
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors issues several licenses for audit activity Business 9 April 13:33
Azerbaijan expanding territory of Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park following presidential order Politics 9 April 13:32
Iran asks cryptocurrency mining centers to establish renewable power plants Business 9 April 13:18
Iran's ICT Minister denies filtering of Clubhouse app Society 9 April 13:18
Iranian MPs visit four nuclear sites to monitor implementation of Strategic Plan Law Nuclear Program 9 April 13:15
Azerbaijani FM meeting with President of 75th session of UN General Assembly Politics 9 April 13:14
OneWeb to launch several satellites from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Kazakhstan 9 April 13:13
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Sovcombank sign MoU Uzbekistan 9 April 13:03
