IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022

Finance 12 April 2021 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible
Iran signs MoU with Belarus
Iran signs MoU with Belarus
South Korean PM to visit Iran for Seoul-Tehran Cooperation
South Korean PM to visit Iran for Seoul-Tehran Cooperation
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Value created by STAR Refinery’s digitalization projects disclosed Oil&Gas 12:01
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible Politics 12:01
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Azerbaijan plunges in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:58
Measures needed to force Armenia provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 11:49
Georgia proposes to create state commission to discuss energy sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:45
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:41
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port shrinks Transport 11:36
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Greece published Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:11
Data on 1Q2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Turkish Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport named Turkey 11:09
Iran’s IRICA talks about Iran’s trade turnover via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 11:09
EU gas storage filling rate down Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan sums up results of socio-economic dev't for 1Q2021 Kazakhstan 11:01
Iran-South Korea trade declines - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:00
Iran's Sangan Iron Ore Complex to boost production Business 10:51
EU net gas imports decreased by 9% Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province Business 10:48
Iran increases production and exports in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 10:43
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from US Turkey 10:37
IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022 Finance 10:35
Uzbekistan, Latvia agree to make joint efforts for developing mutual co-op Uzbekistan 10:34
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War was victory of entire Turkic world - SecGen Politics 10:18
Iran signs MoU with Belarus Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.12 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for April 12 Finance 10:03
Russian expert says commission needs to be set up to demand mine maps from Armenia Politics 09:54
Croatia, Azerbaijan mull prospects for developing energy co-op Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkic-speaking states to hold business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 09:51
Number of ships received by Turkish Kocaeli port in 2M2021 disclosed Turkey 09:50
Turkey reveals 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:47
France's 1Q2021 import of Turkish grains, legumes up in value Turkey 09:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 figures on electrical goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:45
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 09:43
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 09:40
Iran may build small NPPs on lands with high electricity consumption Nuclear Program 09:38
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port declines Transport 09:34
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated in Khuzestan Province Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran's trade turnover through Amirabad customs announced Business 09:32
India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19 Other News 09:30
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 08:49
Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon Iran 08:17
608 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day Kazakhstan 08:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 07:50
Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant Other News 07:23
Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total Turkey 07:11
S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total Other News 06:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Anzali port soar Transport 05:10
5.2-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands region Other News 03:28
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. California exceeds 60,000 US 02:26
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 01:29
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer Israel 00:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 11 April 23:58
5 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq Arab World 11 April 23:52
South Korean PM arrives in Tehran Iran 11 April 23:17
Kyrgyzstan's referendum on new Constitution takes place, turnout was 36.75% Kyrgyzstan 11 April 22:44
Turkey to emerge from auto chip crisis through local production Turkey 11 April 22:11
Trend, Kabar news agencies talk joint projects, agree to expand co-op Society 11 April 21:47
Iran's Saipa Group declares its manufacturing data Business 11 April 20:48
Uzbekistan to commission its first solar power plant in September Uzbekistan 11 April 20:47
Exports from Iran's Isfahan Province decreases Business 11 April 20:45
Iran - among major countries in terms of diversity in nuclear industry Nuclear Program 11 April 20:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 11 April 20:39
Cargo transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in Q1 2021 increases Transport 11 April 20:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 12 Oil&Gas 11 April 20:36
Pakistan extends full support for reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:30
Northeastern Iranian Prov exports $3b non-oil products Business 11 April 20:15
Kazakhstan reveals plans on rising petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 11 April 20:11
Int'l community should be involved in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:07
Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table organized by ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 20:06
Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune Europe 11 April 19:47
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens Society 11 April 19:17
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends Kyrgyzstan 11 April 19:05
NCDC Head: Georgia's epidemiological situation deteriorates Georgia 11 April 18:45
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission Turkey 11 April 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,414 more COVID-19 cases, 1,695 recoveries Society 11 April 18:37
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 11 April 18:35
Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes - top official Politics 11 April 17:55
Glad to see that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over - Hungarian official Politics 11 April 17:45
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for plumbing materials purchase Tenders 11 April 17:34
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 17:10
Iran - one of radioactive drugs exporters Nuclear Program 11 April 16:54
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine Turkey 11 April 16:20
Visit of Turkic Council’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city starts (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 16:08
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president Politics 11 April 15:45
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - clear example of urbicide, says top official (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 15:39
UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training Arab World 11 April 15:15
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep Politics 11 April 14:54
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 11 April 14:47
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port grow Transport 11 April 14:40
Kazakhstan’s Vagonservice company opens tender to buy oil filters ICT 11 April 14:38
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 14:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11 Society 11 April 14:20
Indonesia's 6.1-magnitude quake leaves 8 deaths Other News 11 April 14:05
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 13:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 11 April 13:41
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 11 April 13:29
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 11 April 13:11
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 13:07
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Imarat cemetery destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 11 April 12:30
All news