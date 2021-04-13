Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places short-term bonds on auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance in the amount of 20 million manat ($11 million) on April 13, 2021, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The term of maturity is 364 days.

During the auction, 17 investors filed 27 bids in the price range from 90.95 manat ($53.5) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 10 percent to 95.09 manat ($55.9) with a YTM of 5.2 percent.

In accordance with the decision of the finance ministry, the cut-off price of bonds reached 94.99 manat ($55.87) with the YTM of 5.3 percent, and the weighted average price – 95.02 manat or $55.89 (5.27 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 110.6 million manat ($65.05 million), and the volume of placement is 30 million manat ($17.64 million).

The maturity date is April 12, 2022.

Participants in the auction must fulfill their obligations to purchase bonds till April 14, 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni