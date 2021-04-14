Gold, silver prices rebound in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of platinum, increased on April 14 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 23.562 manat or $13.86 (0.8 percent), amounting to 2,964.6555 manat or $1,744, and an ounce of silver - by 0.9565 manat or 56 cents (2.27 percent), amounting to 43.1792 manat or $25.39.

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 1.3175 manat or 77 cents (0.07 percent) and amounted to 1,992.0685 manat or $1,171, and per ounce of palladium - increased by 12.206 manat or $7.18 (0.27 percent), amounting to 4,575.873 manat or $2,691.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 42.3215 manat or $24.89 (1.4 percent), and ounces of silver decreased by 0.9899 manat or 58 cents (2.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 61.574 manat or $36.22 (3 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium increased by 585.735 manat or $344.5 (14.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 46.529 manat or $27.37 (1.6 percent), silver - by 16.719 manat or $9.83 (63.2 percent), platinum - by 695.555 manat or $409 (53.6 percent), and palladium - by 726.495 manat or $427.3 (18.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 10, 2021 2,964.6555 43.1792 1,992.0685 4,575.873 March 9, 2021 2,941.0935 42.2227 1,993.386 4,563.667 Feb. 10, 2021 2,922.334 44.1691 2,053.6425 3,990.138 March 10, 2020 2,918.1265 26.4602 1,296.5135 3,849.378 Change in a day: in man. 23.562 0.9565 -1.3175 12.206 in % 0.8 2.27 -0.07 0.27 Change in a month in man. 42.3215 -0.9899 -61.574 585.735 in % 1.4 -2.2 -3 14.7 Change in a year in man. 46.529 16.719 695.555 726.495 in % 1.6 63.2 53.6 18.9

---

