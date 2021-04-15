IMF continues to promote Turkmenistan's structural reforms aimed at economic diversification

Finance 15 April 2021 11:11 (UTC+04:00)
IMF continues to promote Turkmenistan's structural reforms aimed at economic diversification
Latest
Georgia to spend significant funds on tourism infrastructure in Akhaltsikhe Business 11:44
Top German health official says need to break third COVID-19 wave now Europe 11:43
Iran's bitumen exports decrease Business 11:41
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for silver, platinum, palladium Finance 11:41
Turkmenistan should closely monitor bank balance sheets for asset quality risks - IMF Finance 11:33
Minsk IT holding voices interest in Azerbaijani-Belarusian smart projects ICT 11:32
European oil demand sees largest fall since April 2020 Oil&Gas 11:32
Cargo transportation volumes down in Kazakhstan Transport 11:31
Moscow ahead of regional partners in terms of exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:30
Azerbaijan boosts exports to Iran Business 11:30
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with Turkey on mail, money transfers Economy 11:25
Kazakhstan’s Tengizchevroil to possibly face criminal case Oil&Gas 11:24
Former heads of state, gov't call on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for COVID-vaccines Society 11:24
CPI up 0.6% in March, housing prices still rising Israel 11:16
Uzbekistan looks to build first pumped storage power plant Uzbekistan 11:12
Process begins for inviting financial bids for AI, deal to conclude by Sep Other News 10:49
India, France discuss boosting cooperation, greater collaboration in diverse sectors Other News 10:49
German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early January Europe 10:41
U.S. vows to help bring investment to assist India’s mitigation efforts Other News 10:40
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:37
Wizz Air forecasts gradual flying recovery into late summer Europe 10:36
PM: Despite local constraints, India sent doses to 80 countries Other News 10:31
Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts Oil&Gas 10:30
Footage from Azerbaijani Zangilan's Agh Oyuq village (VIDEO) Politics 10:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:13
Russia to finance modernization of 14 oil refineries Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.15 Finance 10:10
France's 1Q2021 chemical imports from Turkey rise in value Turkey 10:08
Iranian currency rates for April 15 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in securities market Finance 10:07
Minsk Group worked ineffectively for 30 years on Karabakh - MP Politics 09:57
SOCAR, Belneftekhim to expand opportunities in oil products’ output, sale Oil&Gas 09:48
Azerbaijan continues to compensate workers employed in COVID-hit areas Finance 09:43
Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus cases Other News 09:42
Geely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 million Other News 09:41
Iran resumes flights to UK Business 09:34
Uzbekistan talks projects implemented on improving country's energy sector Uzbekistan 09:34
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies Business 09:27
US IDC eyes organizing int'l forum on applying best 'smart' practices in Azerbaijan ICT 09:13
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco, Patriot targets in Jazan Arab World 08:58
Iran stresses achieving $20-billion trade with Iraq Iran 08:43
Georgian Bus and Omnibus Express to transport passengers free of charge in movement-restricted period Georgia 08:32
Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,641 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:53
EU helping in modernization of Georgian Railway Transport 07:40
Turkey provides Libya with 150,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 07:23
S.Korea reports 698 more COVID-19 cases, 112,117 in total Other News 06:28
Construction of Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan running steadily - trade representative Business 05:40
One dead, 12 missing after vessel capsizes in Gulf of Mexico Other News 04:23
NATO allies to leave Afghanistan along with U.S World 02:35
Belgium to ease COVID-19 restrictions Other News 02:02
Instagram launches test where users can choose to see likes World 01:19
Japan seeks to establish agricultural working groups in Georgia Business 00:07
Azerbaijan's First VP gives instructions in regards to Tunar Bagırov suffering from SMA Politics 14 April 23:45
Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases Turkey 14 April 23:06
UK records another 2,491 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths Europe 14 April 22:51
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 14 April 22:48
Georgian company eyes building of airdrome in outskirts of Tbilisi Transport 14 April 22:48
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 14 April 22:46
Iran launches National Productivity Network to connect businesses Business 14 April 22:44
Kazakhstan’s subsoil users subsidize domestic market of fuel and lubricants to keep gasoline prices Kazakhstan 14 April 22:43
Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Serbia Europe 14 April 22:25
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev Politics 14 April 21:50
Georgia tightens entry rules for Indian visitors due to pandemic Georgia 14 April 21:41
Brent prices above $66/bbl first time from March 18 Oil&Gas 14 April 21:16
Uzbek deputy PM, Saudi Arabian minister discuss implementation of joint projects Uzbekistan 14 April 20:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French ambassador to Armenia Politics 14 April 20:21
Uzbekistan’s Mubarek gas processing plant launches sodium sulfide production Uzbekistan 14 April 20:00
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish ambassador hold meeting Politics 14 April 20:00
Ucell launching 5G in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 14 April 19:42
Kazakhstan’s Kazgeology company announces number of ongoing investment projects Business 14 April 19:42
Working visit of President of Belarus in Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 14 April 19:08
Gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14 April 18:55
Ukraine, Azerbaijan may increase potential for using renewable energy Oil&Gas 14 April 18:44
Football Federations of Turkic Speaking States sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation Society 14 April 18:35
Georgia, Tajikistan contribute to intensification of cargo transit Transport 14 April 18:23
Austria, Georgia eye to implement projects in animal husbandry Business 14 April 18:23
Iran's Palayesh Parsian Sepehr Company to receive large revenues Oil&Gas 14 April 18:06
Kazakhstan to allocate funds for development of processing industry Kazakhstan 14 April 18:04
Azerbaijan plans to organize transit cargo transportation through Turkey to EU countries Transport 14 April 18:01
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues holds new auction on privatization Business 14 April 18:01
Germany's economic institutes cut GDP 2021 growth forecast to 3.7% Europe 14 April 17:54
Indian PM Modi addresses Inaugural Session of Raisina Dialogue Other News 14 April 17:48
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves Business 14 April 17:44
Ukraine ready to help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - Deputy PM Politics 14 April 17:37
COVID-19 pandemic hinders Georgian Airways to increase number of flights Transport 14 April 17:35
First train with feed products arrives in Azerbaijan from Turkey via TURKUAZ project Economy 14 April 17:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 17 Oil&Gas 14 April 17:24
UNDP supports Georgia's adoption of legislation on environmental liability Business 14 April 17:24
Export of cotton from Azerbaijan greatly increases from Jan. through Feb. 2021 Business 14 April 17:22
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 14 April 17:21
Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 14 April 17:14
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 14 April 17:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 14 April 17:10
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security Georgia 14 April 17:08
Iran to increase enrichment in Natanz nuclear facility Business 14 April 17:06
Volume of gas injected into Iran's Karanj field increases Oil&Gas 14 April 17:05
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply Finance 14 April 16:56
1Q2021 number of job seekers from Turkey in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan down Turkey 14 April 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries Society 14 April 16:51
