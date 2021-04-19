Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $64.94 per barrel last week (from Apr.5 through Apr.9), having risen by $2.45 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.28 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.95.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $64.29 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.53 (4.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.64 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.26.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $61.99 per barrel, growing by $2.75 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $63.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $59.81.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $64.56 per barrel, which is $2.64 (4.3 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $65.91 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.57.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Apr.12, 2021
|
Apr.13, 2021
|
Apr.14, 2021
|
Apr.15, 2021
|
Apr.16, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$62.95
|
$63.53
|
$65.92
|
$66.04
|
$66.28
|
$64.94
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$62.26
|
$62.87
|
$65.28
|
$65.4
|
$65.64
|
$64.29
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$59.81
|
$60.46
|
$63.12
|
$63.24
|
$63.34
|
$61.99
|
Brent Dated
|
$62.57
|
$63.09
|
$65.67
|
$65.54
|
$65.91
|
$64.56
---
