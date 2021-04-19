Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $64.94 per barrel last week (from Apr.5 through Apr.9), having risen by $2.45 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.28 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.95.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $64.29 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.53 (4.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.64 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.26.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $61.99 per barrel, growing by $2.75 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $63.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $59.81.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $64.56 per barrel, which is $2.64 (4.3 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $65.91 per barrel, while the minimum - $62.57.

Oil grade/date Apr.12, 2021 Apr.13, 2021 Apr.14, 2021 Apr.15, 2021 Apr.16, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $62.95 $63.53 $65.92 $66.04 $66.28 $64.94 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $62.26 $62.87 $65.28 $65.4 $65.64 $64.29 Urals (EX NOVO) $59.81 $60.46 $63.12 $63.24 $63.34 $61.99 Brent Dated $62.57 $63.09 $65.67 $65.54 $65.91 $64.56

