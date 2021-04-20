Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of medium-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance in the amount of 40 million manat ($23 million) on April 20, 2021, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The term of maturity is 728 days.

During the auction, 21 investors filed 34 bids in the price range from 91.34 manat ($53.7) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 12 percent to 100.59 manat ($59.1) with a YTM of 6.68 percent.

In accordance with the decision of the finance ministry, the cut-off price of bonds reached 100.02 manat ($58.83) with the YTM of 6.99 percent, and the weighted average price – 100.097 manat or $58.88 (6.95 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 228.02 million manat ($134.1 million), and the volume of placement is 60 million manat ($35 million).

The maturity date is April 18, 2023.

Participants in the auction must fulfill their obligations to purchase bonds till April 21, 2021.

