Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Apr.12
|
1.7
|
Apr.19
|
1.7
|
Apr.13
|
1.7
|
Apr.20
|
1.7
|
Apr.14
|
1.7
|
Apr.21
|
1.7
|
Apr.15
|
1.7
|
Apr.22
|
1.7
|
Apr.16
|
1.7
|
Apr.23
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0112 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0436. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0146 (0.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Apr.12
|
2.0214
|
Apr.19
|
2.0328
|
Apr.13
|
2.0215
|
Apr.20
|
2.0507
|
Apr.14
|
2.0332
|
Apr.21
|
2.0446
|
Apr.15
|
2.0357
|
Apr.22
|
2.0459
|
Apr.16
|
2.0331
|
Apr.23
|
2.044
|
Average weekly
|
2.029
|
Average weekly
|
2.0436
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0223. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0001 (0.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Apr.12
|
0.0219
|
Apr.19
|
0.0223
|
Apr.13
|
0.022
|
Apr.20
|
0.0223
|
Apr.14
|
0.0224
|
Apr.21
|
0.0221
|
Apr.15
|
0.0223
|
Apr.22
|
0.0222
|
Apr.16
|
0.0222
|
Apr.23
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0222
|
Average weekly
|
0.0223
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0058 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2082. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0014 manat (0.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Apr.12
|
0.2079
|
Apr.19
|
0.2101
|
Apr.13
|
0.2085
|
Apr.20
|
0.2099
|
Apr.14
|
0.2096
|
Apr.21
|
0.2094
|
Apr.15
|
0.2103
|
Apr.22
|
0.2073
|
Apr.16
|
0.2117
|
Apr.23
|
0.2043
|
Average weekly
|
0.2096
|
Average weekly
|
0.2082
