Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 14.05 manat (0.5 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,028.387 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 12
|
2,955.15
|
Apr. 19
|
3,020.64
|
Apr. 13
|
2,941.09
|
Apr. 20
|
3,013.276
|
Apr. 14
|
2,964.66
|
Apr. 21
|
3,029.15
|
Apr. 15
|
2,957.184
|
Apr. 22
|
3,044.18
|
Apr. 16
|
2,999.183
|
Apr. 23
|
3,034.69
|
Average weekly
|
2,963.453
|
Average weekly
|
3,028.387
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.6311 manat (1.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.286 manat, which is 2.8 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 12
|
42.7316
|
Apr. 19
|
43.844
|
Apr. 13
|
42.2227
|
Apr. 20
|
44.1181
|
Apr. 14
|
43.1792
|
Apr. 21
|
44.0149
|
Apr. 15
|
43.2679
|
Apr. 22
|
44.9789
|
Apr. 16
|
43.9293
|
Apr. 23
|
44.4751
|
Average weekly
|
43.066
|
Average weekly
|
44.286
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.83 manat (0.04 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,050.317 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 12
|
2,033.69
|
Apr. 19
|
2,054.96
|
Apr. 13
|
1,993.39
|
Apr. 20
|
2,057.893
|
Apr. 14
|
1,992.07
|
Apr. 21
|
2,021.71
|
Apr. 15
|
1,998.095
|
Apr. 22
|
2,062.89
|
Apr. 16
|
2,041.887
|
Apr. 23
|
2,054.13
|
Average weekly
|
2,011.826
|
Average weekly
|
2,050.317
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 117.6 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,777.25 manat, which is 4.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 12
|
4,475.85
|
Apr. 19
|
4,717.13
|
Apr. 13
|
4,563.67
|
Apr. 20
|
4,746.094
|
Apr. 14
|
4,575.87
|
Apr. 21
|
4,705.96
|
Apr. 15
|
4,581.585
|
Apr. 22
|
4,882.33
|
Apr. 16
|
4,658.604
|
Apr. 23
|
4,834.73
|
Average weekly
|
4,571.116
|
Average weekly
|
4,777.25
