Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 14.05 manat (0.5 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,028.387 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 12 2,955.15 Apr. 19 3,020.64 Apr. 13 2,941.09 Apr. 20 3,013.276 Apr. 14 2,964.66 Apr. 21 3,029.15 Apr. 15 2,957.184 Apr. 22 3,044.18 Apr. 16 2,999.183 Apr. 23 3,034.69 Average weekly 2,963.453 Average weekly 3,028.387

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.6311 manat (1.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.286 manat, which is 2.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 12 42.7316 Apr. 19 43.844 Apr. 13 42.2227 Apr. 20 44.1181 Apr. 14 43.1792 Apr. 21 44.0149 Apr. 15 43.2679 Apr. 22 44.9789 Apr. 16 43.9293 Apr. 23 44.4751 Average weekly 43.066 Average weekly 44.286

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.83 manat (0.04 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,050.317 manat, which is 1.9 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 12 2,033.69 Apr. 19 2,054.96 Apr. 13 1,993.39 Apr. 20 2,057.893 Apr. 14 1,992.07 Apr. 21 2,021.71 Apr. 15 1,998.095 Apr. 22 2,062.89 Apr. 16 2,041.887 Apr. 23 2,054.13 Average weekly 2,011.826 Average weekly 2,050.317

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 117.6 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,777.25 manat, which is 4.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Apr. 12 4,475.85 Apr. 19 4,717.13 Apr. 13 4,563.67 Apr. 20 4,746.094 Apr. 14 4,575.87 Apr. 21 4,705.96 Apr. 15 4,581.585 Apr. 22 4,882.33 Apr. 16 4,658.604 Apr. 23 4,834.73 Average weekly 4,571.116 Average weekly 4,777.25

