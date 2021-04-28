Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on Apr.28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 15.674 manat or $9.22 (0.52 percent) and made up 3,011.8815 manat or $1,771.695 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.197 manat or 11 cents (0.44 percent) and amounted to 44.2914 manat ($26.05).

The price of platinum decreased by 40.511 manat or $23.83 (1.91 percent) and equaled 2,078.063 manat ($1,222.39).

The price of palladium increased by 19.6945 manat or $11.58 (0.4 percent) and stood at 4,995.637 manat ($2,938.61).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 65.025 manat or $38.25 (2.2 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.0075 manat or 0.004 cents per ounce, platinum increased by 23.698 manat or $13.94 (1.2 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 446.794 manat or $262.82 (9.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 125.3325 manat or $73.725 (4.3 percent), silver grew by 18.6671 manat or $10.98 (72.8 percent), platinum increased by 784.312 manat or $461.36 (60.6 percent) and palladium increased by 1,686.026 manat or 99 cents (50.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) April 28, 2021 3,011.8815 44.2914 2,078.063 4,995.637 April 27, 2021 3,027.5555 44.4884 2,118.574 4,975.9425 March 28, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 April 28, 2020 2,886.549 25.6243 1,293.751 3,309.611 Change in a day: in manat -15.674 -0.197 -40.511 19.6945 in % -0.52 -0.44 -1.91 0.4 Change in a month: in manat 65.025 -0.0075 23.698 446.794 in % 2.2 0 1.2 9.8 Change in a year: in manat 125.3325 18.6671 784.312 1,686.026 in % 4.3 72.8 60.6 50.9

