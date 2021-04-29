Iran CBI allows import payments with crypto currencies

The Central Bank of Iran has allowed banks and licensed moneychangers to use authorized cryptocurrencies to pay for imports, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to a new central bank decree, only cryptocurrencies derived from miners authorized by the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade can be used.

Authorized banks and exchange shops can pay for imports in cryptocurrencies only in accordance with the CBI guidelines.

This new measure is taken by the CBI in an attempt to neutralize the impact of the foreign sanctions on Iranian financial transactions with the outside world.