Iranian currency rates for April 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to April 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,827 rials.

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,130 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 276,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,617 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 231,000-234,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.