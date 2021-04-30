Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps inflation outlook in target range

Finance 30 April 2021 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps inflation outlook in target range

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The inflation rate in Azerbaijan is forecasted to be at 4 percent during 2021, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the statement at a press conference.

"In the first quarter of this year, inflation rate amounted to 2.2 percent," he said.

“Along with this, despite the fact that inflation in March of this year was 4.1 percent, the CBA's forecast for the inflation range has not changed, and there are no preconditions that could bring inflation out of the target range,” the Chairman stressed.

The Board of the CBA made a decision to leave the discount rate at 6.25 percent from Apr.30. The next review will take place on June 18, 2021.

