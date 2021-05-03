Iranian currency rates for May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to May 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,486 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 3 Iranian rial on May 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,032 58,115 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,001 46,028 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,965 4,972 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,039 5,060 1 Danish krone DKK 6,790 6,797 1 Indian rupee INR 567 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,215 139,477 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,388 27,284 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,408 38,416 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,171 34,161 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,082 30,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,898 2,899 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,075 5,075 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,400 32,408 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,560 31,583 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,515 49,550 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,138 2,127 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,249 35,312 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,409 9,382 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,489 6,488 100 Thai baths THB 134,688 134,759 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,256 10,257 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,585 37,650 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,486 50,542 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,769 9,766 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,173 12,175 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,906 2,908 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,471 16,351 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,032 87,177 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,708 3,689 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 221,334 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,341 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,758 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 220,000-223,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.