Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.8885 manat or $6.405 (0.36 percent) and made up 3,040.314 manat or $1,788.42 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1155 manat or 0.06 cents (0.26 percent) and amounted to 45.0258 manat ($26.48).

The price of platinum decreased by 25.721 manat or $15.13 (1.22 percent) and equaled 2,082.143 manat ($1,224.79).

The price of palladium decreased by 40.596 manat or $23.88 (0.8 percent) and stood at 5,056.446 manat ($2,974.38).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 92.514 manat or $54.42 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.6844 manat or $1.57 (6.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 23.613 manat or $13.89 (1.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 541.4075 manat or $318.475 (12 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 145.2565 manat or $85.445 (5 percent), silver grew by 19.4291 manat or $11.42 (75.9 percent), platinum increased by 776.6875 manat or $456.875 (59.5 percent) and palladium increased by 1,966.9595 manat or $1,157.035 (63.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 6, 2021 3,040.314 45.0258 2,082.143 5,056.446 May 5,2021 3,029.4255 45.1413 2,107.864 5,097.042 April 6, 2021 2,947.8 42.3414 2,058.53 4,515.0385 May 6,2020 2,895.0575 25.5967 1,305.4555 3,089.4865 Change in a day: in manat, 10.8885 -0.1155 -25.7210 -40.5960 in % 0.36% -0.26% -1.22% -0.80% Change in a month: in manat, 92.5140 2.6844 23.6130 541.4075 in % 3.1% 6.3% 1.1% 12.0% Change in a year: in manat, 145.2565 19.4291 776.6875 1,966.9595 in % 5.0% 75.9% 59.5% 63.7%

----

