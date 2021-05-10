Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $68.65 per barrel last week (from May 3 through May 7), having risen by $2.29 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.59 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.04.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.995 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.275 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.93 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.4.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.1 per barrel, growing by $2.79 (4.4 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.99 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.73.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.36 per barrel, which is $2.58 (3.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.8.
|
Oil grade/date
|
May 3, 2021
|
May 4, 2021
|
May 5, 2021
|
May 6, 2021
|
May 7, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
-
|
$68.56
|
$69.59
|
$68.39
|
$68.04
|
$68.65
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
-
|
$67.9
|
$68.93
|
$67.75
|
$67.4
|
$67.995
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
-
|
$65.91
|
$66.99
|
$65.73
|
$65.78
|
$66.1
|
Brent Dated
|
-
|
$69.24
|
$70.3
|
$69.09
|
$68.8
|
$69.36
