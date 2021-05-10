Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $68.65 per barrel last week (from May 3 through May 7), having risen by $2.29 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.59 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.04.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.995 per barrel last week, increasing by $2.275 (3.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.93 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.4.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.1 per barrel, growing by $2.79 (4.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.99 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.73.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $69.36 per barrel, which is $2.58 (3.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.8.

Oil grade/date May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $68.56 $69.59 $68.39 $68.04 $68.65 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $67.9 $68.93 $67.75 $67.4 $67.995 Urals (EX NOVO) - $65.91 $66.99 $65.73 $65.78 $66.1 Brent Dated - $69.24 $70.3 $69.09 $68.8 $69.36

