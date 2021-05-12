Iranian currency rates for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,110 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 12 Iranian rial on May 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,427 59,427 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,563 46,734 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,057 5,054 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,090 5,103 1 Danish krone DKK 6,874 6,874 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,603 139,576 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,620 27,308 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,701 38,636 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,736 34,747 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,555 30,669 1 South African rand ZAR 3,004 3,000 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,056 5,079 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,944 33,072 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,696 31,734 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,535 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,138 2,132 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,605 35,594 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,376 9,365 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,534 6,546 100 Thai baths THB 134,688 135,170 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,200 10,226 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,516 37,757 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,110 51,111 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,835 9,844 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,264 12,264 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,959 2,959 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,608 16,612 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,574 87,868 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,689 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,991 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 263,481 rials, and the price of $1 is 216,516 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 255,204 rials, and the price of $1 is 209,714 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 217,000-220,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 262,000-265,000 rials.