Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran’s Mining Investment Insurance Corporation (MICO) secured 40 insurance agreements worth 4.78 trillion rials (about $114 million) over the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021), Executive Director of the Iran MICO Farid Dehghani said, Trend reports citing the corporation’s website.

The director said that overall the insurance coverage increased by 56.6 percent compared to the preceding Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 through March 19, 2020).

"So, 31 insurance contracts were signed to insure enterprises. The value of these contracts was 4.74 trillion rials (about $113 million)," he added.

According to Dehghani, 9 insurance cases were related to investments. The value of the insurances stood at 42 billion rials (about $1 million).

The director noted that there are currently 16.8 trillion rials (about $400 million) worth of insured enterprises.

Dehghani stressed that the capital of Mining Investment Insurance Corporation will increase from 5 trillion rials (about $119 million) to 10 trillion rials (about $238 million) in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).