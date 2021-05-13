Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans
Latest
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady watch performance of Kharibulbul festival participants (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship