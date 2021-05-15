Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $68.25 per barrel last week (from May 10 through May 14), having declined by 40 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.36.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.62 per barrel last week, decreasing by 37.5 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.74.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.14 per barrel, growing by 4 cents (0.06 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $67.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.2.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.96 per barrel, which is 40 cents (0.6 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $70.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.01.

Oil grade/date May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $67.86 $68.1 $69.42 $67.36 $68.52 $68.25 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67.22 $67.48 $68.78 $66.74 $67.89 $67.62 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.79 $66.06 $67.37 $65.2 $66.3 $66.14 Brent Dated $68.65 $68.91 $70.21 $68.01 $69.04 $68.96

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni