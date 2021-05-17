Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.563 manat, which is 2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 3 3,016.19 May 10 3,113.11 May 4 3,041.32 May 11 3,113.11 May 5 3,029.43 May 12 3,113.11 May 6 3,040.314 May 13 3,113.11 May 7 3,095.78 May 14 3,113.11 May 8 3,113.11 May 16 3,133.83 Average weekly 3,056.024 Average weekly 3,116.563

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0455 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.66 manat, which is 2.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 3 44.175 May 10 46.6642 May 4 45.5199 May 11 46.6642 May 5 45.1413 May 12 46.6642 May 6 45.0258 May 13 46.6642 May 7 46.6625 May 14 46.6642 May 8 46.6642 May 16 46.6187 Average weekly 45.53 Average weekly 46.66

Besides, during the past week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 45.04 manat (2.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,127.663 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 3 2,052.79 May 10 2,135.17 May 4 2,099.08 May 11 2,135.17 May 5 2,107.86 May 12 2,135.17 May 6 2,082.143 May 13 2,135.17 May 7 2,137.84 May 14 2,135.17 May 8 2,135.17 May 16 2,090.13 Average weekly 2,102.48 Average weekly 2,127.663

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 48.54 manat (0.98 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,962.66 manat, which is 1.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 3 5,024.44 May 10 4,970.75 May 4 5,063.72 May 11 4,970.75 May 5 5,097.04 May 12 4,970.75 May 6 5,056.446 May 13 4,970.75 May 7 5,037.51 May 14 4,970.75 May 8 4,970.75 May 16 4,922.21 Average weekly 5,041.651 Average weekly 4,962.66

