Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) during the past week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.563 manat, which is 2 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 3
|
3,016.19
|
May 10
|
3,113.11
|
May 4
|
3,041.32
|
May 11
|
3,113.11
|
May 5
|
3,029.43
|
May 12
|
3,113.11
|
May 6
|
3,040.314
|
May 13
|
3,113.11
|
May 7
|
3,095.78
|
May 14
|
3,113.11
|
May 8
|
3,113.11
|
May 16
|
3,133.83
|
Average weekly
|
3,056.024
|
Average weekly
|
3,116.563
During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0455 manat (0.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.66 manat, which is 2.5 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 3
|
44.175
|
May 10
|
46.6642
|
May 4
|
45.5199
|
May 11
|
46.6642
|
May 5
|
45.1413
|
May 12
|
46.6642
|
May 6
|
45.0258
|
May 13
|
46.6642
|
May 7
|
46.6625
|
May 14
|
46.6642
|
May 8
|
46.6642
|
May 16
|
46.6187
|
Average weekly
|
45.53
|
Average weekly
|
46.66
Besides, during the past week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 45.04 manat (2.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,127.663 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 3
|
2,052.79
|
May 10
|
2,135.17
|
May 4
|
2,099.08
|
May 11
|
2,135.17
|
May 5
|
2,107.86
|
May 12
|
2,135.17
|
May 6
|
2,082.143
|
May 13
|
2,135.17
|
May 7
|
2,137.84
|
May 14
|
2,135.17
|
May 8
|
2,135.17
|
May 16
|
2,090.13
|
Average weekly
|
2,102.48
|
Average weekly
|
2,127.663
During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 48.54 manat (0.98 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,962.66 manat, which is 1.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 3
|
5,024.44
|
May 10
|
4,970.75
|
May 4
|
5,063.72
|
May 11
|
4,970.75
|
May 5
|
5,097.04
|
May 12
|
4,970.75
|
May 6
|
5,056.446
|
May 13
|
4,970.75
|
May 7
|
5,037.51
|
May 14
|
4,970.75
|
May 8
|
4,970.75
|
May 16
|
4,922.21
|
Average weekly
|
5,041.651
|
Average weekly
|
4,962.66
---
