Iranian currency rates for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,251 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 19 Iranian rial on May 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,573 59,328 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,739 46,576 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,063 5,042 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,112 5,081 1 Danish krone DKK 6,893 6,865 1 Indian rupee INR 575 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,687 139,522 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,505 27,563 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,531 38,471 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,837 34,784 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,400 30,290 1 South African rand ZAR 2,996 2,977 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,027 5,049 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,687 32,616 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,567 31,449 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,552 49,561 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,133 2,132 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,767 35,634 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,419 9,417 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,535 6,524 100 Thai baths THB 133,647 133,383 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,179 10,168 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,208 36,969 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,251 51,048 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,843 9,822 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,391 12,379 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,938 2,942 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,710 16,796 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,756 87,627 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,686 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,359 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,742 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,555 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,513 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials.