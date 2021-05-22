Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
By Zeyni Jafarov
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
May 11
|
1.7
|
May 18
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0175 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.072. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.005 (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 10
|
2.0681
|
May 17
|
2.0621
|
May 11
|
2.0681
|
May 18
|
2.0681
|
May 12
|
2.0681
|
May 19
|
2.08
|
May 13
|
2.0681
|
May 20
|
2.0709
|
May 14
|
2.0681
|
May 21
|
2.0796
|
May 16
|
2.0641
|
Average weekly
|
2.067
|
Average weekly
|
2.072
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 10
|
0.023
|
May 17
|
0.023
|
May 11
|
0.023
|
May 18
|
0.0231
|
May 12
|
0.023
|
May 19
|
0.0231
|
May 13
|
0.023
|
May 20
|
0.0231
|
May 14
|
0.023
|
May 21
|
0.0231
|
May 16
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0014 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2027. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0028 manat (1.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 10
|
0.2063
|
May 17
|
0.2013
|
May 11
|
0.2063
|
May 18
|
0.2042
|
May 12
|
0.2063
|
May 19
|
0.2032
|
May 13
|
0.2063
|
May 20
|
0.202
|
May 14
|
0.2063
|
May 21
|
0.2027
|
May 16
|
0.2012
|
Average weekly
|
0.2055
|
Average weekly
|
0.2027
---
