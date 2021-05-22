Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 10 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 16 1.7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0175 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.072. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.005 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 10 2.0681 May 17 2.0621 May 11 2.0681 May 18 2.0681 May 12 2.0681 May 19 2.08 May 13 2.0681 May 20 2.0709 May 14 2.0681 May 21 2.0796 May 16 2.0641 Average weekly 2.067 Average weekly 2.072

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 10 0.023 May 17 0.023 May 11 0.023 May 18 0.0231 May 12 0.023 May 19 0.0231 May 13 0.023 May 20 0.0231 May 14 0.023 May 21 0.0231 May 16 0.023 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0014 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2027. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0028 manat (1.4 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 10 0.2063 May 17 0.2013 May 11 0.2063 May 18 0.2042 May 12 0.2063 May 19 0.2032 May 13 0.2063 May 20 0.202 May 14 0.2063 May 21 0.2027 May 16 0.2012 Average weekly 0.2055 Average weekly 0.2027

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni