Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 40.34 manat (1.3 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,176.75 manat, which is 1.9 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 10 3,113.11 May 17 3,149.88 May 11 3,113.11 May 18 3,176.2 May 12 3,113.11 May 19 3,177.93 May 13 3,113.11 May 20 3,189.52 May 14 3,113.11 May 21 3,190.22 May 16 Average weekly 3,133.83 Average weekly 3,176.75

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.2062 manat (0,4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.502 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 10 46.6642 May 17 46.9986 May 11 46.6642 May 18 48.3907 May 12 46.6642 May 19 47.706 May 13 46.6642 May 20 47.2076 May 14 46.6642 May 21 47.2048 May 16 46.6187 Average weekly 46.66 Average weekly 47.502

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 46.21 manat (2.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,073.746 manat, which is 2.5 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 10 2,135.17 May 17 2,094.97 May 11 2,135.17 May 18 2,107.67 May 12 2,135.17 May 19 2,076.84 May 13 2,135.17 May 2,0 2,040.49 May 14 2,135.17 May 2,1 2,048.76 May 16 2,090.13 Average weekly 2,127.663 Average weekly 2,073.746

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan reduced by 118.28 manat (2.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,920.856 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 10 4,970.75 May 17 4,943.82 May 11 4,970.75 May 18 4,950.18 May 12 4,970.75 May 19 4,952.02 May 13 4,970.75 May 20 4,932.72 May 14 4,970.75 May 21 4,825.54 May 16 4,922.21 Average weekly 4,962.66 Average weekly 4,920.856

