Iranian currency rates for May 24

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to May 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,156 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 24 Iranian rial on May 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,436 59,461 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,774 46,732 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,044 5,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,016 5,000 1 Danish krone DKK 6,880 6,878 1 Indian rupee INR 577 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,702 139,654 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,389 27,390 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,554 38,555 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,802 34,798 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,140 30,092 1 South African rand ZAR 3,009 3,010 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,993 5,007 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,470 32,470 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,542 31,534 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,536 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,133 2,132 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 27 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,849 35,858 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,426 9,422 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,528 6,528 100 Thai baths THB 133,818 133,901 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,142 10,141 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,230 37,278 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,156 51,144 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,807 9,800 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,524 12,576 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,767 16,790 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,630 87,647 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,105 rials, and the price of $1 is 221,761 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 250,737 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,859 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-224,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.