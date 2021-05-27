Azerbaijan sees decrease in precious metals prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on May 27 decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 13.8465 manat or $8.14 (0.43 percent), amounting to 3,227.076 manat ($1,898), and an ounce of silver - by 0.8196 manat or 48 cents (1.71 percent), amounting to 47.0495 manat ($27.67). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 27.5995 manat or $16.23 (1.34 percent) and amounted to 2,026.5955 manat ($1,192), and per ounce of palladium - by 62.934 manat or $37 (1.32 percent), amounting to 4,693.428 manat or $2,760.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 199.5205 manat or $1,736 (6.6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.5611 manat or $1.5 (5.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 91.9785 manat or $54.1 (4.3 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 282.5145 manat or $166.1 (5.7 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 292.4085 manat or $172 (10 percent), silver - by 18.4818 manat or $10.8 (64.7 percent), platinum - by 615.009 manat or $36.1 (43.6 percent), and palladium - by 1,257.66 manat or $739.8 (36.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 27, 2021 3,227.076 47.0495 2,026.5955 4,693.428 May 26, 2021 3,240.9225 47.8691 2,054.195 4,756.362 Apr. 27, 2021 3,027.5555 44.4884 2,118.574 4,975.9425 May 27, 2020 2,934.6675 28.5677 1,411.5865 3,435.768 Change in a day: in man. -13.8465 -0.8196 -27.5995 -62.934 in % -0.43 -1.71 -1.34 -1.32 Change in a month in man. 199.5205 2.5611 -91.9785 -282.5145 in % 6.6 5.8 -4.3 -5.7 Change in a year in man. 292.4085 18.4818 615.009 1257.66 in % 10 64.7 43.6 36.6

