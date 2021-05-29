Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 17 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 25 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 26 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 27 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0767. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0047 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 17 2.0621 May 24 2.0708 May 18 2.0681 May 25 2.0788 May 19 2.08 May 26 2.0844 May 20 2.0709 May 27 2.0729 May 21 2.0796 May 28 - Average weekly 2.072 Average weekly 2.0767

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 17 0.023 May 24 0.0231 May 18 0.0231 May 25 0.0231 May 19 0.0231 May 26 0.0232 May 20 0.0231 May 27 0.0231 May 21 0.0231 May 28 - Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira went up by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2017. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.001 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 17 0.2013 May 24 0.2019 May 18 0.2042 May 25 0.2025 May 19 0.2032 May 26 0.2013 May 20 0.202 May 27 0.2009 May 21 0.2027 May 28 - Average weekly 0.2027 Average weekly 0.2017

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni