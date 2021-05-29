Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
May 18
|
1.7
|
May 25
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 26
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0767. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0047 (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 17
|
2.0621
|
May 24
|
2.0708
|
May 18
|
2.0681
|
May 25
|
2.0788
|
May 19
|
2.08
|
May 26
|
2.0844
|
May 20
|
2.0709
|
May 27
|
2.0729
|
May 21
|
2.0796
|
May 28
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2.072
|
Average weekly
|
2.0767
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 17
|
0.023
|
May 24
|
0.0231
|
May 18
|
0.0231
|
May 25
|
0.0231
|
May 19
|
0.0231
|
May 26
|
0.0232
|
May 20
|
0.0231
|
May 27
|
0.0231
|
May 21
|
0.0231
|
May 28
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira went up by 0.001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2017. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.001 manat (0.5 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 17
|
0.2013
|
May 24
|
0.2019
|
May 18
|
0.2042
|
May 25
|
0.2025
|
May 19
|
0.2032
|
May 26
|
0.2013
|
May 20
|
0.202
|
May 27
|
0.2009
|
May 21
|
0.2027
|
May 28
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.2027
|
Average weekly
|
0.2017
---
