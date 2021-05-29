Iranian currency rates for May 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to May 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,215 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 29

Iranian rial on May 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

59,590

59,324

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,696

46,802

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,059

5,052

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,031

5,029

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,887

6,893

1 Indian rupee

INR

580

578

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,540

139,682

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,168

27,078

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,237

38,496

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,412

5,411

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

34,743

34,676

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,455

30,616

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,055

3,051

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,903

4,971

1 Russian ruble

RUB

572

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,366

32,518

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,754

31,704

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,530

49,536

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,117

2,116

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,074

35,919

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,436

9,423

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,596

6,572

100 Thai baths

THB

134,395

134,436

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,161

10,139

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,681

37,575

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

51,215

51,259

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,803

9,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,853

12,865

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,939

2,933

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

535

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,555

16,750

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,722

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,930

87,270

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,680

3,684

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,990

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,645 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,229 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,386 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials.

