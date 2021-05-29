Iranian currency rates for May 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to May 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,215 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 29 Iranian rial on May 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,590 59,324 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,696 46,802 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,059 5,052 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,031 5,029 1 Danish krone DKK 6,887 6,893 1 Indian rupee INR 580 578 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,540 139,682 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,168 27,078 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,237 38,496 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,743 34,676 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,455 30,616 1 South African rand ZAR 3,055 3,051 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,903 4,971 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,366 32,518 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,754 31,704 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,530 49,536 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,117 2,116 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,074 35,919 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,436 9,423 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,572 100 Thai baths THB 134,395 134,436 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,161 10,139 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,681 37,575 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 51,215 51,259 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,803 9,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,853 12,865 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,939 2,933 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,555 16,750 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,930 87,270 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,680 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,990 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,645 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,229 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,386 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials.