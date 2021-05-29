Georgia sees increase in remittances inflow

Finance 29 May 2021 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees increase in remittances inflow
Baku Metro sets up continuous power supply for ‘November 8’ new metro station Society 14:11
Uzbekistan one of most attractive destinations for Turkish labor migrants Turkey 14:10
Annual inflation of consumer prices up in Georgia Business 14:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13:48
Netherlands contributes to EU assistance package to Georgia - Embassy Business 13:47
Georgia's lari depreciates against main trading currencies Business 13:43
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 13:42
Uzbekistan eyes increasing GDP per capita Uzbekistan 13:37
Georgia sees increase in remittances inflow Finance 13:37
Turkmenistan reveals drilling work data of Turkmennebit State Concern's Nebitdag Oil&Gas 13:36
New greenhouse for growing exotic trees being built in Turkmenistan Business 13:35
Azerbaijan shows footage of destruction of Armenia's air defense systems during Second Karabakh war (VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Uzbekistan to produce Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 13:14
Azerbaijan to apply new evaluation method for state-funded construction projects Construction 13:12
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 29 Georgia 13:09
Turkish photographer excited to see Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 13:09
New metro station in Baku to open on May 31 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:07
Russia documents 9,289 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours Russia 12:40
Russian citizens brought back home from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 concerns Transport 12:20
Foreign journalists, bloggers to see Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:19
National EU Integration Action Plan of Georgia for 2021 approved Business 12:16
Azerbaijan commissions new military units in liberated Aghdam, Khojavand districts (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:02
Azerbaijan opens new military unit of State Border Service in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO) Politics 12:00
Award-winning Pakistani journalist excited to see Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 11:48
Sales of National Iranian Copper Industries company increase Business 11:47
Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Italian athlete Society 11:31
Germany ready to attract companies, financial institutions to privatization of state assets in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:30
Partner VP Strategy Liran Dan steps down Israel 11:30
Citizens may no longer require ID cards in the future - Azerbaijan's E-Gov Development Center ICT 11:29
Inter-provincial movement banned in Iran Transport 11:21
Turkmenistan, EU discuss process of Energy Charter Treaty modernization Oil&Gas 11:18
Participation of investors and their interest in dev't of Georgian ecosystem - very important Business 11:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:17
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 29 Uzbekistan 11:17
EU clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents Europe 11:11
OPEC+ members will seek to bring Iran into quota system Oil&Gas 11:07
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at 'November 8' subway station (PHOTO) Politics 11:01
France calls for demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border through talks Politics 10:45
Iranian currency rates for May 29 Finance 10:44
Azerbaijani president attends opening of new building of Ministry of Economy (PHOTO) Politics 10:33
Azerbaijani president attends opening of new administrative building of Surakhani District Court (PHOTO) Politics 10:30
Azerbaijan nearly quadruples imports of ships, floating structures Business 10:27
Georgia announces auction on land area privatization in Adjara region Business 10:18
Pakistani industrial corporation interested in joint phosphate production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:10
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 09:59
Azerbaijan's path of development: 2010-2020 (VIDEO) Politics 09:55
Uzbekistan reveals number of state-owned enterprises to be reduced by 2025 Uzbekistan 09:51
India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days Other News 09:29
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for supply of towbar Tenders 09:17
Uzbek water supply company opens tender for lab construction Tenders 09:16
Armenia wants provocations rather than define borders with Azerbaijan - expert Politics 09:02
Baku metro ready for launch amid softened quarantine measures Society 08:58
Boeing halts deliveries of 787s again Transport 08:55
Mali's Assimi Goita declared transitional president by Constitutional Court Other News 08:31
Turkey announces oil discovery at 3 new onshore wells Turkey 08:29
Kazakhstanis may travel to 13 countries of the world this June Transport 08:18
Georgia, Ukraine creating new oil transportation route to EU markets - energy ministry Oil&Gas 08:06
US military budget aims to increase troops by 2.7% US 07:25
Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June ICT 06:38
Microsoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs ICT 05:53
Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country Finance 04:45
Eight OneWeb satellites separate from Fregat booster Europe 03:34
Indian PM reviews damage by Cyclone Yaas, announces financial aids Other News 02:25
Police attacker in western France dies of wounds after fire exchange Europe 01:38
Croatia selects used French Rafale fighter jets to upgrade airforce Europe 00:44
Czech deputy health minister, business delegation visiting Georgia to discuss cooperation in medical field Georgia 00:10
OIES talks about ways to improve Turkmenistan's oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 00:01
Kazakh Ambassador meets with Head of Portuguese Delegation to OSCE PA Kazakhstan 28 May 23:51
Turkey reports 7 773 COVID-19 cases Turkey 28 May 23:39
Nigeria imports over 580-mln USD worth of cassava by-products annually Economy 28 May 22:42
OSCE MG Co-Chairs call on Azerbaijan, Armenia to negotiate for borders delimitation Politics 28 May 22:05
German gov't funds hydrogen projects with over 8 bln euros Economy 28 May 21:28
It is great happiness for us to come to Azerbaijan for World Championship - gymnasts from Brazil Society 28 May 20:33
Baku awards winners of World Cup in aerostep program (PHOTO) Society 28 May 20:27
First place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerotep program taken by team from Russia Society 28 May 20:25
Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Cup in aerobics among trios and in individual program for women (PHOTO) Society 28 May 20:20
Turkish athlete wins gold in individual program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 28 May 20:17
Trio from Bulgaria wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 28 May 20:15
Final competition of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 May 18:37
Lithuanian athlete happy to participate in 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 28 May 18:35
Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Republic Day in Karabakh's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 May 18:02
Best moments of second day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 May 17:59
Ukrainian gymnasts grateful to Azerbaijan for opportunity to prove themselves Society 28 May 17:40
Winners in team competition of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 May 17:34
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran-Poland trade prospects Business 28 May 17:32
President of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 28 May 17:28
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 May 17:28
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 May 16:52
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO) Society 28 May 16:49
Georgian biotech company to increase bacteriophage production capacity with EU, FAO support Business 28 May 16:47
Georgia remains positive about sustainable development of tourism industry Business 28 May 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 242 more COVID-19 cases, 392 recoveries Society 28 May 16:37
Azerbaijan releases new footage shot during second Karabakh war (VIDEO) Politics 28 May 16:27
Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Turkey up by 16% Oil&Gas 28 May 16:24
Deposits in Azerbaijani banks slightly up Finance 28 May 15:58
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final at 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 28 May 15:36
Baku Metro to purchase new wagons Economy 28 May 15:34
Armenia responsible for escalation in region - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 28 May 15:32
Grand Duke of Luxembourg congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 28 May 15:31
Shah Deniz 1: Possible options before prolonging contract with Turkey Oil&Gas 28 May 15:28
