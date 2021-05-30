Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of state medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance worth 50 million manat ($29 million) on June 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the BSE.

Bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8), a circulation period of 1,092 days and a yield of 7.5 percent will be offered.

The interest (if any) payment dates are November 30, 2021, May 31, 2022, November 29, 2022, May 30, 2023, November 28, 2023 and May 28, 2024.

The deadline for payment on the bonds is May 28, 2024.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is an underwriter on issuing of the ministry’s state bonds.

For 2021, the Ministry of Finance plans to issue 17 million bonds amounting to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 30)

