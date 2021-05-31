Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $69 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.42 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.37.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.37 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.41 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.02 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.75.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.06 per barrel, growing by $1.09 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.31.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.93 per barrel, which is $1.07 cents (1.6 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $69.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.37.

Oil grade/date May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $68.37 $68.75 $68.99 $69.22 $69.67 $69 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $67.75 $68.13 $68.35 $68.58 $69.02 $68.37 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.31 $65.87 $66.02 $66.23 $66.85 $66.06 Brent Dated $68.37 $68.75 $68.93 $69.08 $69.51 $68.93

---

