Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $69 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.42 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.37.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.37 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.41 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69.02 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.75.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $66.06 per barrel, growing by $1.09 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.31.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.93 per barrel, which is $1.07 cents (1.6 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $69.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.37.
|
Oil grade/date
|
May 24, 2021
|
May 25, 2021
|
May 26, 2021
|
May 27, 2021
|
May 28, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$68.37
|
$68.75
|
$68.99
|
$69.22
|
$69.67
|
$69
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$67.75
|
$68.13
|
$68.35
|
$68.58
|
$69.02
|
$68.37
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.31
|
$65.87
|
$66.02
|
$66.23
|
$66.85
|
$66.06
|
Brent Dated
|
$68.37
|
$68.75
|
$68.93
|
$69.08
|
$69.51
|
$68.93
