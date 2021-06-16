Iranian currency rates for June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to June 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,911 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 16 Iranian rial on June 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,118 59,284 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,744 46,720 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,037 5,050 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,033 5,056 1 Danish krone DKK 6,846 6,850 1 Indian rupee INR 573 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,574 139,577 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,731 26,946 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,140 38,188 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,417 34,616 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,867 30,015 1 South African rand ZAR 3,034 3,057 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,905 4,995 1 Russian ruble RUB 581 583 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,242 32,416 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,618 31,664 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,526 49,568 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,122 2,121 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,618 35,709 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,412 9,415 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,557 6,564 100 Thai baths THB 134,694 134,942 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,203 10,208 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,549 37,576 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,911 50,933 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,834 9,825 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,292 13,106 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,952 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,869 16,903 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,314 87,759 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,683 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,128 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,571 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,606 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,916 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.