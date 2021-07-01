Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on July 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 23.936 manat or $14.08 (0.8 percent), amounting to 3,017.449 manat or $1,775, and an ounce of silver - by 0.5949 manat or 35 cents (1.35 percent), amounting to 44.5284 manat or $26.2. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 4.7685 manat or $28.05 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1,825.6385 manat or $1,074, and per ounce of palladium - by 114.104 manat or $67.1 (2.49 percent), amounting to 4,699.973 manat or $2,764.
Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 233.1805 manat or $137.1 (7.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.46 manat or $2.03 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 204.4335 manat or $120.2 (10.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 157.743 manat or $92.79 (3.2 percent).
Over the year, gold fell by 14.654 manat or $8.62 (0.5 percent), while silver rose in price by 13.5393 manat or $7.96 (43.7 percent). Platinum rose in price by 412.1735 manat or $24.2 (29.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,413.686 manat or $831.6 (43 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 1, 2021
|
3,017.449
|
44.5284
|
1,825.6385
|
4,699.973
|
June 30, 2021
|
2,993.513
|
43.9335
|
1,820.87
|
4,585.869
|
June 1, 2021
|
3,250.6295
|
47.9884
|
2,030.072
|
4,857.716
|
July 1, 2020
|
3,032.103
|
30.9891
|
1,413.465
|
3,286.287
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
23.936
|
0.5949
|
4.7685
|
114.104
|
in %
|
0.8
|
1.35
|
0.26
|
2.49
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-233.1805
|
-3.46
|
-204.4335
|
-157.743
|
in %
|
-7.2
|
-7.2
|
-10.1
|
-3.2
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-14.654
|
13.5393
|
412.1735
|
1413.686
|
in %
|
-0.5
|
43.7
|
29.2
|
43
