Iranian currency rates for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to June 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,776 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 1 Iranian rial on June 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,988 58,151 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,397 45,644 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,907 4,929 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,873 4,914 1 Danish krone DKK 6,694 6,725 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,429 139,482 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,515 26,527 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,822 37,994 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,860 33,936 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,306 29,383 1 South African rand ZAR 2,936 2,932 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,822 4,810 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,480 31,575 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,220 31,220 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,515 49,512 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,153 35,176 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,322 9,328 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,498 100 Thai baths THB 131,017 130,871 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,117 10,115 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,138 37,098 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,776 50,004 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,830 9,785 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,292 13,293 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,894 2,896 1 Afghan afghani AFN 529 529 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,586 16,583 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,948 86,284 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,680 3,686 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,364 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,347 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 259,859 rials, and the price of $1 is 219,264 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 247,000-250,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.