Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan grow over year

Finance 1 July 2021 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Iran starts to export sulfuric acid from Hormozgan Province Business 17:45
Zangezur corridor to contribute to China's OBOR project - ambassador Business 17:44
Record Israeli IPOs on Wall Street in June Israel 17:43
Kazakhstan plans to open tender for promising energy projects Oil&Gas 17:43
US delivers food aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:42
Calcium hydroxide plant put into operation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 17:42
Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-January Russia 17:41
Monetary base in Azerbaijan falls - Central Bank Finance 17:41
Citi's corporate and investment banking revenue from Saudi nearly tripled-exec US 17:38
Azerbaijan records peak high electricity consumption level in June 2021 Oil&Gas 17:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to support COVID-affected entrepreneurs Finance 17:35
UK PM confident on travel for people with two COVID-19 vaccine shots Europe 17:31
Azerbaijan sees growth in total bank deposits Finance 17:30
Faster internet connection with 4G MiFi from Azercell! Society 17:29
Azerbaijan transports most cargo through 'single window' system by air in June 2021 Transport 17:29
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan grow over year Finance 17:28
Azerbaijan discussing measures to prevent fires in liberated lands Society 17:27
WB to assist Georgia in development of tourism and civil aviation Georgia 17:23
EU allocates funds for modernization of Georgian highway Business 17:22
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender to repair underwater passage Tenders 17:22
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for casing inspection services Tenders 17:21
Georgia eyes to make country more economical self-sufficient Business 17:20
Turkey decreases m-o-m import of crude oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:19
Inflation remains big challenge for Georgia Business 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 1 Society 16:52
Kyrgyzstan receives modern mobile medical complexes Kyrgyzstan 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries Society 16:37
SOCAR achieved better than expected financial result in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:33
SOCAR Polymer boosts exports by over 50% Oil&Gas 16:04
Israeli startups raised over $2.3b in June Israel 16:03
Kazakhstan to reintroduce strict quarantine in capital Kazakhstan 16:02
S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus US 16:01
Bank lending in Baku and Azerbaijani districts up Finance 15:58
Electric buses to be purchased for Uzbek Tashkent via UNDP, Global Environment Facility Uzbekistan 15:57
OPEC+ could add 2 million barrels of oil to market later this year Arab World 15:55
Iran launches new tobacco production plant in Zanjan Province Business 15:55
Euro zone factory growth, input costs rose at record pace in June Europe 15:49
Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops in Iran Finance 15:35
Central Bank discloses Uzbekistan’s total external debt Uzbekistan 15:35
Azerbaijan records growth in gold export Business 15:29
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port increases Transport 15:29
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 export to Portugal notably up Business 15:28
Uzbekistan ranks first in terms of shadow economy in Central Asia Uzbekistan 15:28
Salaries of Azerbaijani citizens working at Alat Free Economic Zone will be high - President Aliyev Politics 15:23
President Aliyev instructs Azerbaijani embassies to inform potential investors about establishment of Alat Free Economic Zone Politics 15:22
Priority issues of interaction between Turkmenistan, ECO considered Business 15:10
Azerbaijan unveils data on non-oil exports via 'Single Window' system for June 2021 Economy 15:08
Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 15:06
So far, all our initiatives and plans have been reflected in real life - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:00
Indictment read out on case of another Armenian terrorist group (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
We want foreign investors to invest in Azerbaijan, public investment already played its role - President Aliyev Politics 14:55
Cargo movements in Iranian ports up Transport 14:54
Work done in field of legislation fully meets interests of both investors and Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev Politics 14:54
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Finance 14:54
Members of Armenian terrorist group give testimony at trial in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 14:54
Azerbaijan is perhaps one of safest countries in world - President Aliyev in interview to Azerbaijan Television Politics 14:52
Establishment of Alat Free Economic Zone will be yet another step towards our success - President Aliyev Politics 14:46
Victory we won in second Karabakh war, settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict created new situation - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:46
Iran possible return to global oil market to improve supply Business 14:44
Idea of establishing Alat Free Economic Zone is based on our policy - President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Our words and deeds never diverge - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan has very good investment environment - President Aliyev Politics 14:35
Territory of Alat Free Economic Zone is very convenient in terms of logistics and transport - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 14:21
Kazakhstan-Turkey overall trade down over 4M2021 Business 14:21
India's index of 8 core industries up 16.8 pct in May Other News 14:20
India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles Other News 14:19
New IT rules in India: Facebook backs government's moves Other News 14:19
Outlook for UK-India trade looks good: Rishi Sunak Other News 14:18
Azerbaijani president lays foundation stone for Alat Free Economic Zone, interviewed by Azerbaijan Television (PHOTO) Politics 14:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 1 Society 14:08
Kazakhstan’s new Environmental Code enters into force Kazakhstan 14:08
Azerbaijani trick riders impress audience at Royal Windsor Horse Show (PHOTO) Society 14:03
Iran shares data of transit via West Azerbaijan Province Transport 14:01
Iran attracts investors for Caspian Industrial Park in Qazvin Province Business 13:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sofulu village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 13:49
Uzbekistan continues to implement projects to create saffron plantations Uzbekistan 13:33
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 13:33
Georgia sees increase in volume of water provided to households Business 13:31
Georgian economy recovering at accelerated pace Tenders 13:30
Turkmenistan implements wheat harvest plan Business 13:26
Iran Auto Part Makers Association discusses official pricing Business 13:23
Nearly double-digit GDP growth expected in 2010: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal Other News 13:22
‘Responsibility, accountability of big tech firms must be debated’: Indian EAM Other News 13:21
Tech, policy changes to drive USD 30-35 bn in e-sales, farm inputs by 2025: Report Other News 13:20
India requests EU member states to consider Covishield, Covaxin vaccines under Green passport scheme Other News 13:20
Azerbaijan should install off-grid renewable energy systems to ensure cost-effective energy access Oil&Gas 13:15
Iran's export from industrial cities increases Society 13:15
Azerbaijan can increase power system flexibility with Floating Photovoltaic capacity – IEA Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan improves its position in Global Cybersecurity Index ICT 13:09
Majority of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on households - CBA Finance 13:08
Group of Azerbaijani youth successfully tests newly created UAV - Trend TV Society 13:07
Azerbaijani satellite operator publishes 5M2021 export revenues ICT 13:07
Uzbekistan imported passenger cars worth over $150M Uzbekistan 13:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of liberated settlements with complete inventorization Society 13:04
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-oil exports Business 13:03
Global airlines suffering millions in losses due to pandemic - IATA Transport 13:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice appeals to int'l organizations regarding mine threat in liberated lands Politics 13:00
India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles Other News 12:55
Novavax May Get Approval In 2 Months, Likely To Cost More Than Covishield Other News 12:54
