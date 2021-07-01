Wide co-op potential being formed between Azerbaijan, EBRD - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

A wide potential for cooperation in new directions is being formed between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the issues of minimizing the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the development of national economies in the post-pandemic period were discussed at the 30th annual meeting of the EBRD.

“The goals defined in the EBRD document ‘Strategic and Capital Base for 2021-2025’ are in line with the goals set for the Azerbaijani economy,” Jabbarov wrote.

As of early June 2021, the EBRD's portfolio of 36 projects in Azerbaijan amounted to over 1.12 billion euros.

