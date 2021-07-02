REC proposes to use trade financing of Russian bank in projects of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Russian Export Center (REC) proposed to use the trade financing of ROSEXIMBANK JSC in Azerbaijan's projects, in the implementation of which Russian manufacturers and service providers could take part, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting of Chairman of the Board of ROSEKSIMBANK JSC Azer Talibov, who heads the delegation of the REC group during his working visit to Baku, with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

During the meeting, issues of further expanding practical mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed.

Besides, an exchange of experience took place on the effectiveness of tools for financial support of companies engaged in foreign trade activities.

In conclusion, satisfaction was expressed with the results of the meetings of the REC group delegation with the banks of Azerbaijan.

Over 2020, the Azerbaijani-Russian interbank cooperation has intensified, the volumes of mutual trade and the number of joint investment projects are steadily growing.

---

