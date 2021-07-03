Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 21
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.7
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
June 23
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0118 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.019. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0058 (0.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 21
|
2.0161
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
2.0246
|
June 29
|
2.0252
|
June 23
|
2.0264
|
June 30
|
2.0236
|
June 24
|
2.0271
|
July 1
|
2.0142
|
June 25
|
2.0296
|
July 2
|
2.0134
|
Average weekly
|
2.0247
|
Average weekly
|
2.019
The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0234. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 21
|
0.0233
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.0233
|
June 29
|
0.0235
|
June 23
|
0.0233
|
June 30
|
0.0234
|
June 24
|
0.0234
|
July 1
|
0.0233
|
June 25
|
0.0235
|
July 2
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0233
|
Average weekly
|
0.0234
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.195. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 21
|
0.1938
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.1935
|
June 29
|
0.1956
|
June 23
|
0.1963
|
June 30
|
0.1945
|
June 24
|
0.1962
|
July 1
|
0.1954
|
June 25
|
0.1953
|
July 2
|
0.1958
|
Average weekly
|
0.1950
|
Average weekly
|
0.1953
---
