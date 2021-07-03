Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 21 1.7 June 28 - June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0118 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.019. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0058 (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 21 2.0161 June 28 - June 22 2.0246 June 29 2.0252 June 23 2.0264 June 30 2.0236 June 24 2.0271 July 1 2.0142 June 25 2.0296 July 2 2.0134 Average weekly 2.0247 Average weekly 2.019

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0234. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 21 0.0233 June 28 - June 22 0.0233 June 29 0.0235 June 23 0.0233 June 30 0.0234 June 24 0.0234 July 1 0.0233 June 25 0.0235 July 2 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0234

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.195. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0003 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 21 0.1938 June 28 - June 22 0.1935 June 29 0.1956 June 23 0.1963 June 30 0.1945 June 24 0.1962 July 1 0.1954 June 25 0.1953 July 2 0.1958 Average weekly 0.1950 Average weekly 0.1953

---

