Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 7.32 manat (0.2 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,012.55 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 21 3016.8455 June 28 - June 22 3040.2885 June 29 3,015.96 June 23 3029.57 June 30 2,993.51 June 24 3017.5085 July 1 3,017.45 June 25 3020.9595 July 2 3,023.28 Average weekly 3025.0344 Average weekly 3,012.55

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1321 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.234 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 21 43.9812 June 28 - June 22 44.2154 June 29 44.1712 June 23 44.1602 June 30 43.9335 June 24 44.0003 July 1 44.5284 June 25 44.2742 July 2 44.3033 Average weekly 44.1262 Average weekly 44.234

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.375 manat (0.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,838.606 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 21 1,764.515 June 28 - June 22 1,824.168 June 29 1,851.77 June 23 1,845.1205 June 30 1,820.87 June 24 1,836.476 July 1 1,825.64 June 25 1,869.235 July 2 1,856.145 Average weekly 1,827.9029 Average weekly 1,838.606

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 165.205 manat (3.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,632.831 manat, which is 5.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 21 4,245.1295 June 28 - June 22 4,415.6055 June 29 4,540.14 June 23 4,398.189 June 30 4,585.87 June 24 4,452.725 July 1 4,699.97 June 25 4,509.2075 July 2 4,705.345 Average weekly 4,404.1713 Average weekly 4,632.831

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni