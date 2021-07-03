Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 7.32 manat (0.2 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,012.55 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 21
|
3016.8455
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
3040.2885
|
June 29
|
3,015.96
|
June 23
|
3029.57
|
June 30
|
2,993.51
|
June 24
|
3017.5085
|
July 1
|
3,017.45
|
June 25
|
3020.9595
|
July 2
|
3,023.28
|
Average weekly
|
3025.0344
|
Average weekly
|
3,012.55
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1321 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.234 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 21
|
43.9812
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
44.2154
|
June 29
|
44.1712
|
June 23
|
44.1602
|
June 30
|
43.9335
|
June 24
|
44.0003
|
July 1
|
44.5284
|
June 25
|
44.2742
|
July 2
|
44.3033
|
Average weekly
|
44.1262
|
Average weekly
|
44.234
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.375 manat (0.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,838.606 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 21
|
1,764.515
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
1,824.168
|
June 29
|
1,851.77
|
June 23
|
1,845.1205
|
June 30
|
1,820.87
|
June 24
|
1,836.476
|
July 1
|
1,825.64
|
June 25
|
1,869.235
|
July 2
|
1,856.145
|
Average weekly
|
1,827.9029
|
Average weekly
|
1,838.606
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 165.205 manat (3.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,632.831 manat, which is 5.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 21
|
4,245.1295
|
June 28
|
-
|
June 22
|
4,415.6055
|
June 29
|
4,540.14
|
June 23
|
4,398.189
|
June 30
|
4,585.87
|
June 24
|
4,452.725
|
July 1
|
4,699.97
|
June 25
|
4,509.2075
|
July 2
|
4,705.345
|
Average weekly
|
4,404.1713
|
Average weekly
|
4,632.831
