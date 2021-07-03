Georgia sees decrease in volume of FDI in 1Q2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to $125.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

This indicator is 28.3 percent less compared to the preliminary data of the same quarter of 2020.

"Reduction of the amount of reinvestment and transferring of ownership from non-resident to the resident units in several companies are considered to be the main reasons for the decline of FDI", said Geostat.

The top three countries that invested the most in 1Q2021:

United Kingdom - $88.4 million (70.5 percent);

Russia - $31.9 million (25.4 percent);

Turkey - $24.5 million (19.5 percent).

The largest share of FDI was registered in the financial sector, reaching $93.9 million (74.9 percent), the energy sector was the second with $35.5 million (28.3 percent), followed by the manufacturing sector with $27.9 million (22.2 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935